Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 25,688 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

Shares of IBDT stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

