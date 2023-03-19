Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after buying an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after buying an additional 72,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after buying an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $256.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

