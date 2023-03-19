Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBML opened at $25.41 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

