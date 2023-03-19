Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 831 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

