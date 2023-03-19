Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Insider Buys £33,000 in Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Hedley Clark bought 825,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($40,219.38).
Primorus Investments Price Performance
Shares of PRIM stock opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Friday. Primorus Investments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £5.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Primorus Investments Company Profile
