Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Insider Buys £33,000 in Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Hedley Clark bought 825,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($40,219.38).

Primorus Investments Price Performance

Shares of PRIM stock opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Friday. Primorus Investments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £5.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Primorus Investments alerts:

Primorus Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.