Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

