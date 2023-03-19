Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim increased their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $57.57 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

