Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $134,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

