Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,585 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 0.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Prologis worth $68,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.03. 6,508,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.61. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

