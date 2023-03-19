Prom Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $95.17 million and $5.55 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00018946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00033132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00202319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,509.56 or 0.99947006 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.3874659 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $8,605,668.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.