Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLX opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.

