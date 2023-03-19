Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Prothena Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,037. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth about $2,023,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Prothena by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

