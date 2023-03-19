Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $219.42

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

