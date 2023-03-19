Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Provident Financial Services Stock Down 3.5 %
PFS opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11.
Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.85%.
Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services
Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $15,922,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $5,058,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Provident Financial Services
Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Featured Stories
