Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Blade Air Mobility in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blade Air Mobility’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 9.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 382,965 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 247,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 115,211 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,065 shares of company stock worth $80,036. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.