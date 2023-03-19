Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.79). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock worth $532,352 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

