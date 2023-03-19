QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $120.73 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.