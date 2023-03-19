Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $97.73 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for approximately $9.77 or 0.00035409 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $97.73 million and $60,688.10 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00369430 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,352.89 or 0.26853533 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.76918942 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $57,681.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

