QuarkChain Price Up 22.7% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $60.47 million and $7.56 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

