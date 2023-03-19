QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QNST. Stephens lifted their target price on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $14.90 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 54.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

