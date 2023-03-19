Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $262,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 599.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 536,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 47.9% during the third quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 3,953,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

