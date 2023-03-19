Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
