RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

RDCM stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

About RADCOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

