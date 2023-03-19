RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Stock Performance
RDCM stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $12.98.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
