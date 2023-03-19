Radio Caca Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $65.71 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.01202321 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 113.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009931 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.24 or 0.01504045 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

