Radix (XRD) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Major Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Radix has a market capitalization of $218.13 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,279,678 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

