RAMP Price Tops $0.0737 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $27,488.57 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00365801 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,504.23 or 0.26587697 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

