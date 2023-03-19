Rarible Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $25.65 million and $286,052.80 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00006272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00363167 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,464.05 or 0.26396228 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.