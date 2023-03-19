Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 158.34%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Rayonier by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Stories

