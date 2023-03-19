Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.93.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.91%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter worth $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $106,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.