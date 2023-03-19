Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,628,272 shares in the company, valued at $55,304,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $64,416.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,628,272 shares in the company, valued at $55,304,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $136,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,698.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 581,017 shares of company stock worth $4,440,853 and sold 202,686 shares worth $1,631,223. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

