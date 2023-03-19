Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $240.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

