Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $13.60 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 4.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
