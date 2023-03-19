Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 420 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 2.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $164.47 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.