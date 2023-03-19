Renren (NYSE:RENN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Renren Trading Down 10.3 %
Shares of RENN stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Renren has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $33.91.
Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren
Renren Company Profile
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.