Request (REQ) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Request has a market capitalization of $102.19 million and $2.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00032868 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019700 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003521 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00201179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,822.40 or 0.99973178 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10233494 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,220,243.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

