Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kamada Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kamada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Kamada by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
