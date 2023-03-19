Reserve Rights (RSR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.13 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $191.95 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00371065 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,471.04 or 0.26970295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,611,899,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.

At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.

Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens’ value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

Reserve Rights Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.