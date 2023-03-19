Reviewing Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 28.54% 10.65% 1.17% Hawthorn Bancshares 24.93% 16.65% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.93%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $582.69 million 2.12 $166.30 million $3.68 7.53 Hawthorn Bancshares $83.23 million 1.79 $20.75 million $3.05 7.19

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

