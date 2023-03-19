Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Declares $1.08 — Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced a — dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

RBA stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $127,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

