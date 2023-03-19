Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $83,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

