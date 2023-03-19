Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,119,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233,248 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $25,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.70 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

