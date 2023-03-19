Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $48,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,547. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $184.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.81. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

