Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $52.87 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,278 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $52,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

Shares of ALGN opened at $320.87 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $461.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.49.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

