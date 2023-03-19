Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 606,802 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 277.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,802 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Bio-Techne worth $68,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,580,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,126,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,870,000 after buying an additional 101,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $72.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

