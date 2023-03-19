Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 134,517 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,452,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,517 shares during the period. Rollins makes up approximately 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Rollins worth $126,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

