Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 34,039 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,039 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises about 1.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $105,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,159,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exponent by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Exponent by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,964,000 after acquiring an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

