Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 56,729 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,729 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Guidewire Software worth $44,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,525,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,437,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341,273 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

