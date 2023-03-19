Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 6,870 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Ecolab worth $33,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average is $151.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

