Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,612 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $63,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

