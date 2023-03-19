Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $272.71 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.98 and a 200-day moving average of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

