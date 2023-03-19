Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 3.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $425.66 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.31.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

